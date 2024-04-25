Buckingham Palace snubs Meghan Markle with daring hit?

Buckingham Palace has just slapped Meghan Markle with a major advert for a product she just recently announced herself.

The product in question is a strawberry preserve that that many fans have dubbed a “subtle shade.”



This sentiment has not been shared by everyone however, as many others have simultaneously called it “very tacky”.



For those unversed with it all, the first to unveil a jam of her own was Meghan Markle, who recently had a PR push to promote jam from her very own gardens.

However, just a few days after her PR baskets went public on celebrity social media handles, Buckingham Palace shops unveiled their own product which showcased the “four ways” to enjoy strawberry preserve.

Social media was quick to react to it as well, with many saying, “Love it… the slap heard round the world”.

One even branded it an ‘insta-jam’ and said, “Oh my - the war on Insta-jam has begun.”

