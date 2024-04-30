Prince Harry ‘terrible' at respecting his ‘birthright' of Royal blood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been called out for their world-class hypocrisy as they progress their partnership with Netflix.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are preparing to release multiple projects, including a cooking show with the streaming giant, are under the radar for earlier asking ‘privacy’ on international television.

Expert Lee Cohen told GB News: "Harry and his wife withdrew from the Royal Family and savaged its members and made damaging allegations against them. So Harry and the sport of Kings? Harry who doesn't seem to terribly respect the tradition of his birthright and the sport of kings?"

He added: "There is a miraculous irony in this only made possible by the world-beating hypocrisy of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet