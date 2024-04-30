Kate Middleton, Prince William's personal photographer opens up about their unseen wedding photo

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s personal photographer Millie Pilkington has extended love to the royal couple as they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.



The future king and queen shared previously unseen wedding photo to celebrate anniversary. They tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Kate and William posted the photo with caption, “13 years ago today!”





They also revealed that the photo was taken by their personal photographer Millie Pilkington.



According to a report by Daily Record, Millie was hired to take more candid images of the couple on their wedding day.

Commenting on Kate and William’s post, Millie said, “Happy wedding anniversary! Can’t believe it’s been 13 years. Remember this moment so well. Sending you both much love in this special day.”

Later, she also took to her Instagram handle and posted the same photo with caption, “Wishing the Prince and Princess of Wales the very happiest wedding anniversary. Can’t believe it is 13 years ago almost to the hour, that I took this portrait.”

“So excited and honoured that they should wish to share it,” the photographer further said.