 

Electric Light Orchestra shares heartbreaking update about Richard Tandy

Richard Tandy is known for his vocals in song 'Mr Blue Sky' by Electric Light Orchestra ELO

By
Web Desk

May 02, 2024

Richard Tandy, the keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist of the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), passed away at the age of 76.

Jeff Lynne, the ELO leader, took to Instagram on Wednesday and  confirmed the death of the keyboardist.

While grieving over Tandy’s sorrowful demise, Lynne penned an emotional tribute that read, "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of my long-time collaborator and dear friend Richard Tandy."

"He was a remarkable musician & friend, and I’ll cherish the lifetime of memories we had together," he added.

Moreover, the group’s co-founder expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased member, "Sending all my love to Sheila & the Tandy family."

However, the cause of Tandy’s unexpected death has not been revealed, according to Variety as some sources have claimed that the musician had been ill for several years.

For those unversed, Tandy joined ELO after the release of the band’s first debut album in 1972. He originally joined the band as a bassist but transitioned to full-time keyboardist after Roy Wood's exit.

The band split in 1986 but when it was re-banded by Lynne in 2014 as Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Tandy rejoined.

