Jennifer Aniston vows to stay off THIS social media app forever

Jennifer Anniston announced she is refraining from the popular social media application TikTok forever.



During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Friends star revealed that she will never become a part of the famous video-sharing social site.

“I don't have TikTok, nor will I ever. I just won't. I'm not gonna subscribe to one more thing that is gonna ruin my life or somebody else's life," she denounced.

She explained how it consumes one's time while adding, “It could suck you in and you've wasted hours of your life. I can't believe sometimes when I found myself in an absolute wormhole of dog, puppy videos and rescue animals, and babies, and cats.”

Moreover, she noted the other drawbacks one suffers while using the application, “But then there's some stuff online I just don't wanna see. I don’t think we are were designed to take in the amount of information at the speed and the rate that we do these days.

"I just don’t think it’s good for us. I don’t think it’s healthy,” she added.

Jennifer urged people “to just be who they are” adding, “We’ve got good days. We’ve got bad days. We have good hair days. We’ve got s***** hair days. We’ve got good skin days, bad skin days. It’s a mixed bag.”

She further mentioned the TikTok’s worst side effects on children’s mental health, “The mental illness that kids are suffering from because of the compare and despair... It's so hard to be a teenager these days,” she lamented. “We are so hard on ourselves, and kids are so mean too.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Murder Mystery star ranked among Instagram's most-followed celebrities in October 2019.