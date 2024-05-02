Eva Mendes spills the beans on stepping back from acting

Ryan Gosling and alleged wife Eva Mendes met while on sets of 'The Place Beyond the Pines' in 2011

Eva Mendes recently opened up about why she stepped down from her acting career.

In a new interview with People Magazine, Eva Mendes talked openly about her family, which includes Ryan Gosling and her two daughters.

Counting the ways in which Ryan adores her, the Ghost Rider actress said, "I'm not going to tell you that but in all the ways I need to be supported," claiming, "He's got me in all the ways."

Spilling the beans on stepping back from acting after welcoming her second daughter, Amada, the actress admitted, "It was the easiest decision I've ever made."

She even said of her decision, "I was older and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life."

"Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me. They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it," she insisted after which she moved on to a new topic.

The acting sensation even weighed in on her cooking skills in this chat and admitted, "I'm not a cook so my man cooks and I clean, so it's a nice even. I can't cook. You don't want me to cook."

She then disclosed that she does the cleaning at home, whereas Ryan takes on the role of a cook.

"My girls, they're so cute but they're like, 'Did you make these eggs, mama?'” she joked.

Eva Mendes confessed before moving to another topic, “I'm like, 'They're eggs, yes. They're just regular eggs.' Who messes up eggs?"