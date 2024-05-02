Ozzy Osbourne sparks concern with new confession

Ozzy Osbourne recently weighed in on his battle against Parkinson's disease

Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly not feeling his best lately.

As fans will know, the legendary singing sensation has fallen victim to Parkinson disease.

Updating fans about his health, the member of Black Sabbath, revealed onn the latest episode of his show Ozzy Speaks, "I've just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me.”

"The thing is, you have it, and you go, 'I don't feel that great,' but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it,” he added.

The metal singer also expressed, "But apparently, this stuff that I'm on now is a real business show.

“This stuff that I have, it’s kind of like a super f******* stem cell, you know? They put three bottles in me this morning,” he continued.

Wrapping up the topic of his health scares, Ozzy recalled, “I had one about three months ago and this was a follow-up, and I’ve got to go in about six months from now.”

For those unversed, Ozzy Osbourn, who recently got inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a soloist, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.