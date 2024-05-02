 

Chris Hemsworth gushes over coolest character he ever witnessed

Chris Hemsworth shared interesting anecdotes from his childhood

May 02, 2024

Chris Hemsworth recently heaped praise for a fellow actor.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor recently sat down for an interview with Variety, in which he touched on a myriad of different topics.

During this chat, Chris also brought up a renowned name, who reportedly inspired him to name one of his kids after him.

This actor was no one else but Angelina Jolie’s former husband Brad Pitt.

Spilling the beans on how he became inspiration with Brad, the 40-year-old actor while growing up, he and his brothers used to watch movies like Legends of the Fall.

He even confessed that he named one his twin sons after the character, Tristan Ludlow, played by Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall.

"There's never been a more beautiful man on screen," he gushed over Brad Pitt.

He even recalled telling his pregnant wife Elsa Pataky, "Is this not the coolest character in the world?"

“I think one of our kids needs to be named Tristan," he added.

Wrapping this anecdote, Chris disclosed that Tristan’s twin brother, Sasha, was named after a stuntman friend.

