Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas to share screen in new film ‘Power Ballad'

Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd will be joining hands to star in the upcoming musical comedy ‘Power Ballad’ with ‘Begin Again’ director

Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas share screens in new film ‘Power Ballad'

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are set to grace the screen together in the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad.

According to Variety, the duo has been cast by the acclaimed Begin Again director John Carney as he also co-wrote the film with The Bachelor Weekend’s star Peter McDonalds.

“An uplifting music-driven story about a wedding singer, a rock star and the song that comes between them”, read the movie’s official logline, whose shooting has already begun in Dublin.

On working with the two accomplished artists, Carney remarked, “I'm delighted to be working with so many great people”.

“I've been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen”.

Produced by 30WEST and Screen Ireland, the distribution rights of the film have yet to be assigned as WME Independent and UTA Independent gear up for the film’s screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

“We are so excited to bring John Carney’s next film to Cannes.” stated Alex Walton of WME, “Power Ballad is fun and heartwarming, themes that audiences crave today. His unique vision, coupled with the global appeal of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, will give buyers exactly what they’re looking for.”

Rudd has a streak of successful projects to his name including Marvel’s Ant-Man, Only Murders in The Building, Friends and the latest Ghostbuster: Frozen Empire.

On the other hand, Nick also has some on-screen credits including Camp Rock, Midway, and Jumanji films.