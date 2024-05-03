 

Kristen Stewart set to become vampire again in upcoming ‘Flesh of the Gods'

Kristen Stewart tapped by Panos Cosmatos for upcoming ‘Flesh of the Gods’ along with Oscar Isaac

Kristen Stewart set to become vampire again 12 years after her iconic role in Stephen Meyer’s The Twilight Saga.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old will star alongside Oscar Isaac in the upcoming thriller film, Flesh of the Gods.

The movie is set against the backdrop of 1980’s Los Angeles nightlife and follows the narrative of a married couple, Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart), who spend a night out of their luxurious condo in Los Angeles.

However, a surreal encounter with a strange woman named Nameless will lead them into a world of hedonism, excitement and danger.

Helmed by the action horror film Mandy's director Panos Cosmatos, who also dubbed the movie as a perfect blend of “propulsive and hypnotic”, the movie is produced by Betsy Koch (The Menu) and Adam McKay (Don’t Look UpI, along with Isaac and his wife.

The movie is written by Andrew Kevin Walker, known for his remarkable works including Se7en and Sleepy Hollow.

The project will commence production later this year. 

