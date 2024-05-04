Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's daughter makes shock admission

Willow Smith shared details about her career as a musician with famous parents, Will Smith, Jada Pinkete

Willow Smith, who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkette Smith, recently talked about the 'nepo baby' label.

The aspiring songstress recently sat down for a candid chat with Allure Magazine.

During this chat, the 23-year-old weighed in on how this label has made her feel insecure about her identity as a musician.

Getting candid about the topic, Willow said, "I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder.”

She went on to explain, “Because people do think that the only reason I'm successful is because of my parents.”

"That has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong. But nowadays, I don't need to prove s*** to anybody.," the Wait A Minute songstress also declared before moving on to another topic.

For those unfamiliar with Willow’s work, she released her first track Symptom of life’ on 12th March 2024.

Congratulating her daughter, the doting mother, Jada, penned on Instagram at that time, "'Symptom of life' OUT NOW! Congrats Willow!! You've worked soooo hard to become the artist you've always dreamed to be since you were a little girl."