 

Paris Hilton jokes about fun tanning contrast with daughter London

Paris Hilton shared a video clip from a photoshoot with her daughter London

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Paris Hilton jokes about fun tanning contrast with daughter London

Paris Hilton recently joked about the contrast between her fresh spray tan and her 5-month-old daughter, London's pale complexion.

On Friday, Hilton posted a video on TikTok from a mother-daughter photoshoot with her daughter.

In the video, Hilton dressed in a white gown, holds baby London, who is outfitted in a white lace dress and a pale pink bow.

Hilton humorously remarks to someone off-camera about her tanning session the night before, stating, "I got a spray tan last night and she's like, 'The usual?'" she added addressing her daughter, "Because usually, I like to be really tan. But I wasn't thinking about you"

"You're so pale. You've never been in the sun and we can't spray tan you," Hilton further said.

The video was captioned, "POV: your Mom is the queen of spray tans."

In her post, Paris looked forward to the day she could share her tanning tips with London, humorously noting, "Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a [Tan-Luxe] spray tan!"

More From Hollywood

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer
John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner

John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years
Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case

Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case
Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'

Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'
Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast

Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss
Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor

Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor
Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'