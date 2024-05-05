Paris Hilton jokes about fun tanning contrast with daughter London

Paris Hilton shared a video clip from a photoshoot with her daughter London

Paris Hilton jokes about fun tanning contrast with daughter London

Paris Hilton recently joked about the contrast between her fresh spray tan and her 5-month-old daughter, London's pale complexion.

On Friday, Hilton posted a video on TikTok from a mother-daughter photoshoot with her daughter.

In the video, Hilton dressed in a white gown, holds baby London, who is outfitted in a white lace dress and a pale pink bow.

Hilton humorously remarks to someone off-camera about her tanning session the night before, stating, "I got a spray tan last night and she's like, 'The usual?'" she added addressing her daughter, "Because usually, I like to be really tan. But I wasn't thinking about you"

"You're so pale. You've never been in the sun and we can't spray tan you," Hilton further said.

The video was captioned, "POV: your Mom is the queen of spray tans."

In her post, Paris looked forward to the day she could share her tanning tips with London, humorously noting, "Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a [Tan-Luxe] spray tan!"