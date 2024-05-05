 

Shakira's new love Lucien Laviscount raves about her beauty

Lucien Laviscount was cast in Shakira’s recent music video of her song, 'Punteria'

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Shakira’s new love Lucien Laviscount raves about her beauty

Shakira’s new boyfriend Lucien Laviscount called her 'inspiring' and ‘one of the most beautiful’ people he has ever met.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly published on Saturday, Laviscount talked about the Hips Don't Lie songstress.

He told the outlet during the F1 Miami Grand Prix, ”Shakira is one of the most incredible artists to ever grace the planet.”

“Her dedication to her craft, to her fans and her love for life is truly inspiring,” said the Emily in the Paris actor while praising Shakira. “She's one of the most beautiful, hard-working people I've ever met.”

It is pertinent to mention that in April 2024, DailyMail confirmed that the 47-year-old crooner is dating the British-born actor.

Moreover, back in March 2024, Laviscount appeared in Shakira’s music video for her song, Punteria, which also features Cardi B. The music video was filmed in February 2023.

Additionally, the outlet reported that shortly after the music video was released, the two were spotted having dinner together in New York City.

Shakira was previously in a relationship with soccer player, Gerard Pique since 2011 but they announced their split in June 2022.

More From Hollywood

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer
John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner

John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years
Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case

Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case
Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'

Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'
Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast

Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss
Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor

Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor
Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'