Shakira's new love Lucien Laviscount raves about her beauty

Lucien Laviscount was cast in Shakira’s recent music video of her song, 'Punteria'

Shakira’s new boyfriend Lucien Laviscount called her 'inspiring' and ‘one of the most beautiful’ people he has ever met.



During a recent interview with Us Weekly published on Saturday, Laviscount talked about the Hips Don't Lie songstress.

He told the outlet during the F1 Miami Grand Prix, ”Shakira is one of the most incredible artists to ever grace the planet.”

“Her dedication to her craft, to her fans and her love for life is truly inspiring,” said the Emily in the Paris actor while praising Shakira. “She's one of the most beautiful, hard-working people I've ever met.”

It is pertinent to mention that in April 2024, DailyMail confirmed that the 47-year-old crooner is dating the British-born actor.



Moreover, back in March 2024, Laviscount appeared in Shakira’s music video for her song, Punteria, which also features Cardi B. The music video was filmed in February 2023.

Additionally, the outlet reported that shortly after the music video was released, the two were spotted having dinner together in New York City.

Shakira was previously in a relationship with soccer player, Gerard Pique since 2011 but they announced their split in June 2022.