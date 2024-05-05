 

Lucien Laviscount talks quick turnaround for Shakira's 'Punteria' music video role

Shakira and Lucien Laviscount are reportedly dating after dropping the 'Punteria' music video

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Lucien Laviscount talks quick turnaround for Shakira’s 'Punteria' music video role

Lucien Laviscount unveiled how he managed his casting in Shakira’s recent music video in the middle of shooting his rom-com Netflix series, Emily in Paris.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly published on Saturday, the 31-year-old actor talked about his casting in the Hips Don't Lie songstress’ recent music video of her latest song, Punteria

The filming of the music video took place in February and according to Laviscount it had all happened "pretty quick."

He revealed to the outlet that he was in the middle of filming the fourth season of Netflix's Emily in Paris when he received the call.

The British-born actor recalled, “getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video.”

“I was shooting Emily In Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami,” he added.

Moreover, he gushed about the city in Florida, saying, “Miami is all about the people, the culture, the vibe. I was rapping along to 'Welcome To Miami' when I was a kid, dreaming of this place. It never disappoints.”

It is pertinent to mention that in April 2024, DailyMail confirmed, Shakira is now dating the British-born actor, Lucien Laviscount.

More From Hollywood

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer
John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner

John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years
Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case

Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case
Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'

Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'
Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast

Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss
Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor

Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor
Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'