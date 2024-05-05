Lucien Laviscount talks quick turnaround for Shakira's 'Punteria' music video role

Shakira and Lucien Laviscount are reportedly dating after dropping the 'Punteria' music video

Lucien Laviscount talks quick turnaround for Shakira’s 'Punteria' music video role

Lucien Laviscount unveiled how he managed his casting in Shakira’s recent music video in the middle of shooting his rom-com Netflix series, Emily in Paris.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly published on Saturday, the 31-year-old actor talked about his casting in the Hips Don't Lie songstress’ recent music video of her latest song, Punteria

The filming of the music video took place in February and according to Laviscount it had all happened "pretty quick."

He revealed to the outlet that he was in the middle of filming the fourth season of Netflix's Emily in Paris when he received the call.

The British-born actor recalled, “getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video.”



“I was shooting Emily In Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami,” he added.

Moreover, he gushed about the city in Florida, saying, “Miami is all about the people, the culture, the vibe. I was rapping along to 'Welcome To Miami' when I was a kid, dreaming of this place. It never disappoints.”

It is pertinent to mention that in April 2024, DailyMail confirmed, Shakira is now dating the British-born actor, Lucien Laviscount.