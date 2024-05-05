Billie Lourd celebrates 'Star Wars Day' with daughter at Disneyland

Billie Lourd’s late mother Carrie Fisher, played Princess Leia in the 'Star Wars' series

Billie Lourd Celebrates Star Wars Day with Daughter at Disneyland

Billie Lourd, daughter of the Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher celebrated Star Wars Day with her one-year-old.



On Saturday, May 4, the 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram account and marked the occasion by sharing photos of herself with her daughter, Jackson.

In the celebratory post, Billie can be seen carrying her daughter in her right hand while holding a lightsaber in her left, at Savi’s Workshop, inside Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Previously, on the annual fan holiday in 2023, Billie marked the day by sharing photos of her mother from her posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame induction.

Moreover, a day before May 4, Billie told PEOPLE magazine about her favorite movie among the Star Wars sequel films.

“I’ve got to say Empire [Strikes Back],” Billie said. “Empire was my mom’s favorite movie, and I think it’s mine. But A New Hope is so classic, too. And [Return of the] Jedi — it’s Jabba! I have to follow suit with my mom, and that was her favorite. I think it was her favorite to do and [just] her favorite.”

It is pertinent to mention that Billie starred as Lieutenant Connix alongside her mom who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars sequel films.

For those unversed, Billie Lourd’s mom, Carrie died in 2016 at the age of 60.