Kanye West 'strategically pushing boundaries' with Bianca Censori?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s racy outings are seemingly not just to show off the 'headline-grabbing’ ensembles but hold much greater value for the couple.

While the popular couple has reportedly doubled down to capture the public’s attention with their risqué outfits, it has been reported that their major strategy for such outings is to build their "brand image."

In a recent chat with The Mirror, PR expert Grayce McCormick told The Mirror, "PR experts, including myself, perceive Bianca's avant-garde outfits as meticulously orchestrated rather than spontaneous.”

She continued to point out, "Observers note a progressive escalation in the flamboyance of Bianca's attire over time."

"There's speculation that Ye purposefully intensifies the drama with each appearance, strategically pushing boundaries to maintain relevance and create buzz," Grayce also surmised before resigning from the chat.

For those unversed, this report comes amid speculations that Kim Kardashian is seeking inspiration from Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s new looks.

Regarding the 43-year-old’s fashion choices, a body language expert Judi also spoke to the outlet, "It’s telling that when she is in an ‘off duty’ mode that Kim’s wardrobe choices resemble the kind of look that her ex-husband Kanye is known for.”