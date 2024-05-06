Kim Kardashian wins 'The Tom Brady Roast' crowd back with THIS JOKE

Kim Kardashian was invited to present a 'special toast' to her rumored ex boyfriend Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian wins 'The Tom Brady Roast' crowd back with THIS JOKE

Kim Kardashian wasn’t welcomed whole-heartedly at The Roast of Tom Brady initially.

After Kevin Hart was done roasting the former NFL star, he then invited the SKIMS mogul on stage for “a special roast.” As Kim made her way to the platform, she was brutally booed by the audience.

Despite trying to ignore it, the moans were loud enough that the reality TV star had to acknowledge them.

“Alright, alright,” she said.

Kim then began her monologue by making a reference to her and Tom’s dating rumors.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she said.

Kim went on to joke about how things would “never work out” between her and the quarterback as he’s a lot like her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned in 2015.

“But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, slinky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes,” she said.

To win the audience back, Kim then joked about O.J Simpson whom her dad Robert Kardashian defended during the murder trial of his ex wife Nicole Simpson.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players,” she said.