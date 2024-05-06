Alicia Silverstone shares rare snaps of son Bear with sweet tribute

Alicia Silverstone welcomed her son Bear in 2011 with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone shares rare snaps of son Bear with sweet tribute

Alicia Silverstone marked her son, Bear's 13th birthday with a sweet note.



On Sunday, May 5, the 47-year-old Clueless star took to her official Instagram account to share her son’s throwback photos on his birthday.

Bear’s 13th celebratory post featured some candid snaps of the Baby-Sitters Club alum’s son.

"It’s official, my baby is now a teen!" the mother of one captioned the carousel.

In the first image of the carousel, Silverstone can be seen carrying young Bear in her arms, the second photo featured the youngster wearing blue shorts and a grey t-shirt with headphones on his head.

In another photo of the set, the teenager is rolling out his tongue and hugging his mom. Silverstone also included younger pictures of Bear, some even showcasing his iconic long hairs.

Meanwhile, in a more recent image, in which Bear looked seemingly grown-up, the mother-son duo posed for a selfie on the beach.

Previously in 2022, the actress revealed during The Ellen Fisher Podcast that she shared the same bed with her then-11-year-old son.

For those unversed, Silverstone shares Bear with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.