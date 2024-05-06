 

Alicia Silverstone shares rare snaps of son Bear with sweet tribute

Alicia Silverstone welcomed her son Bear in 2011 with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Alicia Silverstone shares rare snaps of son Bear with sweet tribute

Alicia Silverstone marked her son, Bear's 13th birthday with a sweet note.

On Sunday, May 5, the 47-year-old Clueless star took to her official Instagram account to share her son’s throwback photos on his birthday.

Bear’s 13th celebratory post featured some candid snaps of the Baby-Sitters Club alum’s son.

"It’s official, my baby is now a teen!" the mother of one captioned the carousel.

In the first image of the carousel, Silverstone can be seen carrying young Bear in her arms, the second photo featured the youngster wearing blue shorts and a grey t-shirt with headphones on his head.

In another photo of the set, the teenager is rolling out his tongue and hugging his mom. Silverstone also included younger pictures of Bear, some even showcasing his iconic long hairs. 

Meanwhile, in a more recent image, in which Bear looked seemingly grown-up, the mother-son duo posed for a selfie on the beach.

Previously in 2022, the actress revealed during The Ellen Fisher Podcast that she shared the same bed with her then-11-year-old son.

For those unversed, Silverstone shares Bear with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

More From Hollywood

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer
John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner

John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years
Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case

Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case
Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'

Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'
Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast

Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss
Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor

Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor
Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'