Billie Lourd passes down 'Star Wars' legacy to her son

Billie Lourd’s late mother Carrie Fisher also played Princess Leia in the 'Star Wars' series

Billie Lourd’s 3-year-old son is already a Star Wars fan.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, for her recent movie-inspired mementos with eBay in honor of Stars Ways Day on May 4th, she talked about her son Kingston's obsession with the galaxy-inspired movie.

“My son actually understands it now. He loves episode one, and we go and build lightsabers at Disneyland,” she revealed her son’s fascination, adding, “He wears Star Wars sneakers. He wears Star Wars shirts.”

The Scream Queens alum noted his son’s fandom is exceeding so much that she may need to make a new room for his Star Wars collection, “Actually, a lot of the shirts I bought on eBay were for him, so you know what? I don't need to make room in my dresser. I need to make room in his!”.

Moreover, the 31-year-old actress expressed her gratitude for having the movies as a family bequest, “It’s so amazing getting to rewatch all the movies through his eyes. It's the ultimate, ultimate gift. I keep saying 'gift,' but it really is such a gift to have this.”

It is pertinent to mention that Billie starred as Lieutenant Connix alongside her mom who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars sequel films.

“I'm so lucky that I get to have these films to rewatch and to show my son because even though he doesn't get to meet her, he gets to know a little piece of her,” Billie said. “His grandma was Princess Leia. The biggest, best flex of all time.”

For those unversed, Billie Lourd’s mom, Carrie died in 2016 at the age of 60.