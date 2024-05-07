 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip Met Gala 2024 for THIS reason

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip Met Gala 2024 for THIS reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry snubbed this year’s Met Gala as the Duchess knew she would not be able to compete with the Hollywood elite at the mega event, claimed an expert.

According to a PR expert, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, did not attend the prestigious event most likely due to the competition for attention.

In a conversation with The Mirror, PR guru Kieran Elsby, "I'm sure if she would have attended as she would not of made many headlines, with so much competition.”

"It comes back to celebrities wanting 'All Eyes On Me' and she wouldn't have been anywhere near the big player in the room. So best to duck, dive and avoid, until she can find an event all about her,” the expert said last year.

Meanwhile, another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams warned Meghan that her popularity is declining while speaking with The Sun.

"The problem is that when the Sussexes ceased to be senior working royals, they started attacking the Royal Family and monetised their royal connections,” he said.

"That seems to me to be so destructive. They should have had more publicity-conscious decisions a great deal earlier."

