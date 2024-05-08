Tom Brady pens heartfelt note for his father

 

Tom Brady marked his dad’s 80th birthday with a heartfelt note.

The 46-year-old footballer took to his official Instagram handle to wish his father turning 80 years old and penned down a detailed tribute in honor of his father.

His father's birthday celebratory post featured himself placing an arm around his father, who was holding a golf stick.

“Happy 80th birthday to the greatest dad in the world,” Tom wrote in his caption, adding, “You are the best role model a son could ever ask for.”

“I’m so grateful your guidance and unconditional love all these years and I love being able to celebrate with you and our family today,” he added. “Time together is the greatest gift of all.”

He concluded the honorary tribute with, “I’m so happy we get to spend so much together. Love you so much.”

Moreover, the former NFL star also shared another photo of his family posing for a selfie, including his father, elder sisters Maureen, Julie, and Nancy, and their mother Galynn. Tom Sr. and Galynn.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom’s post came after Netflix's Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady live special, which aired on Sunday, May 5.

