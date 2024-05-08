Millie Bobby Brown marks fiancé Jake Bongiovi's birthday as 'favorite day'

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged in April 2023

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her fiancé Jake Bongiovi's 22nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Bobby Brown, famed for her role in Stranger Things, shared photos with Bongiovi.

The first photo showcased the duo on the streets, while the second picture featured them holding hands in car.



Expressing her affection for her fiancé Bongiovi on his birthday, Millie captioned the post, "The day u were born is my favorite day. I love you."

The relationship between the Enola Holmes actress and Bongiovi first made headlines in June 2021 when they were seen walking hand-in-hand in New York City, leading to their engagement in April 2023.

Bobby Brown announced the engagement with a beachside Instagram post, where she was seen wearing an engagement ring next to Bongiovi.

Fans and followers in the comments section also shared their admiration for the couple.

One wrote, "u guys r actually the cutest couple out there," meanwhile another added, "Happy birthday Jake thanks to make Millie happy to know that she found the man of my life."