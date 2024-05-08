 

Millie Bobby Brown marks fiancé Jake Bongiovi's birthday as 'favorite day'

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged in April 2023

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates fiancé Jake Bongiov's birthday

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her fiancé Jake Bongiovi's 22nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Bobby Brown, famed for her role in Stranger Things, shared photos with Bongiovi.

The first photo showcased the duo on the streets, while the second picture featured them holding hands in car.

Expressing her affection for her fiancé Bongiovi on his birthday, Millie captioned the post, "The day u were born is my favorite day. I love you."

The relationship between the Enola Holmes actress and Bongiovi first made headlines in June 2021 when they were seen walking hand-in-hand in New York City, leading to their engagement in April 2023.

Bobby Brown announced the engagement with a beachside Instagram post, where she was seen wearing an engagement ring next to Bongiovi.

Fans and followers in the comments section also shared their admiration for the couple.

One wrote, "u guys r actually the cutest couple out there," meanwhile another added, "Happy birthday Jake thanks to make Millie happy to know that she found the man of my life."

More From Hollywood

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer
John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner

John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years
Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case

Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case
Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'

Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'
Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast

Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss
Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor

Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor
Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'