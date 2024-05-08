'Games of Thrones' star Ian Gelder dies at 74

Ian Gelder passed away at 74, on May 6, 2024

Ian Gelder, famed for his role as Kevan Lannister in hit series Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 74.

Just five months after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer, Ian Gelder passed away on May 6, 2024.

The news was confirmed by his husband, Ben Daniels, who shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a selfie with Gelder, Daniel wrote in caption, "It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder."



He revealed that Gelder "was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07."

Daniels had paused his own career to care for the Silent Witness actor during his illness, expressing shock at the rapid progression of the disease.

"He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light," Daniels added.

He concluded with, " Rest well my sweet Chianni. Xxxx"