Percy Hynes kicked out of 'Wednesday' following SA allegations: Reports

Percy Hynes played the role of Xavier Thorpe in the season 1 of 'Wednesday'

Percy Hynes White revealed his fate in the upcoming season of Wednesday.

The 22-year-old actor confirmed that he won’t be returning for the season 2 of the hit Netflix show as he took to his Instagram story and reposted a picture of the cast, penning, “I had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2 :) Much love.”

The picture was originally posted by Wednesday co-creator Alfred Gough who also announced that they have finally started shooting in Ireland.

According to Daily Mail, Percy suggested that he was dropped from the cast following the allegations of sexual assault.

Percy, who played the role of Xavier Thorpe in season 2, was accused of getting women drunk at a Toronto party he hosted so he could rape them while unconscious.

Last year in June, he denied the reports and wrote on his social media: “Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.”