Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor

Rita Moreno praised her former 80 For Brady co-star Tom Brady!



The 92-year-old veteran actress in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine on Tuesday, May 7 at the WNET Group Gala in her honor at Edison Ballroom in New York City, talked about the former NFL star and revealed how much she adores him.

“He’s gorgeous, he looks like a very big boy. He's really handsome,” Moreno told the outlet of the Super Bowl champion. “Terrific manners. You know, his wife may not think so. I'm not his wife.”

Moreover, the EGOT winner and the 46-year-old athlete shared the screen in 2023, for the 80 For Brady.

The sports comedy also starring Sally Field, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin, is based on a real-life story of four friends who went on a journey to watch Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

Additionally, in 2022 Brady talked about the four actresses with PEOPLE Magazine and expressed gratitude for working with them.

"The opportunity to work alongside these four amazingly talented women has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime experience."