Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor-Joy shares exciting details about her much-anticipated movie, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Photo: Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor-Joy recently opened up about her much-anticipated movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In a recent chat with Variety, the acting sensation admitted being left "traumatised" after rewatching her new flick, which is slated to be released on 24th May 2024.

Recalling seeing her filming, she admitted, "Within the first three minutes, I'm crying. And afterward, I cannot speak. I found it very traumatising to watch."

She also revealed that the show’s director, George Miller, wanted her to act without opening her mouth much.

Reflecting on the reason behind George’s preference, The Queen’s Gambit actress said, "We'd do takes where he'd be like, 'Do it again with your mouth closed,'” adding, “He has a thing about my mouth. He thinks when my mouth is open, I look too young.”

The 28-year-old actress also spilled the beans on her flick’s plot and said, "This is the wasteland, and any outbreak of emotion is punished by death. Any empathy is punished by death – any kindness, really. It all made sense to me.”

"I think the restrictions that were placed on me by George did create a radiation off the character, because she is being suppressed continuously throughout the film," she also explained before moving on to another topic.