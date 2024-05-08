Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss

Travis Kelce, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, recently lamented new loss

Travis Kelce, who is currently enamoured with Taylor Swift, is reportedly ready to make his debut on screens.

After bagging three Super Bowl wins, the NFL player is reportedly all set to star in Ryan Murphy's FX horror drama Grotesquerie, as per the reports of NBC News.

Announcing the news, Travis’s soon-to-be co-star Niecy Nash, took to Instagram and wrote, "This is what happens when WINNERS link up!!"

She also teased, "Guys, guess who I'm working with on 'Grotesquerie'?" and then Travis Kelce appeared and admitted his entry into "new territory."

It is pertinent to mention here that Travis admitting losing a gigantic amount of money during the 150th Kentucky Derby on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

Venting over his losses, the 34-year-old sportsperson admitted that he “almost won” $100,000 at Churchill Downs.

“I was a nose away from winning that f******* thing, dude,” Travis also said to his co-host and elder brother, Jason Kelce.