Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case

Shakira was previously given a suspended three-year sentence and fined approximately $7.6 million.

Shakira is finally getting rid of all her tax evasion allegations once and for all.

The 47-year-old singer was accused of owing 6.7 million euros in taxes to the Spanish authorities on her 2018 income via an offshore company.

However, the Colombian hitmaker denied the allegations and now the prosecutors moved to dismiss the case as they claim the court doesn't have “sufficient evidence” to proceed, according to AP.

Now, they look forward to the judge’s decision on whether the probe should continue or if the case should be tried or dismissed.

The update comes after Shakira landed a deal with the counsel over alleged unpaid taxes between 2012 and 2014. She was given a suspended three-year sentence and fined approximately $7.6 million.

Consequently, she admitted to the allegations and claimed that she had done it for her career and her two sons Milan and Sasha.

Her PR representatives said in a lengthy statement, "I have to choose my battles and the most important thing for me right now is that my children live a full life and I focus on what is really important."