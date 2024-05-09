Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie made their reality TV debut on 'The Simple Life' in 2003

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are gearing up to rule reality TV once again



The duo who captured the heart with their hit show The Simple Life are once again reuniting after 2 decades, as revealed by TMZ.

According to the outlet, the details of the upcoming show are still under wraps, but it is not going to be exactly as their 2003 hit show.

The publication further added that the Hilton heiress and the fashion designer have been working on some new pitches to come up with something new together for the few past months, and finally reached a concept that is already been sold to a broadcast service.

Additionally, the production of the show is still in the early stages, James Corden’s production company, Fulwell 73 will reportedly produce the much-anticipated show.

Moreover, both Paris and Nicole subtly hinted at their forthcoming show by posting a nostalgic collage picture on their official Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 8.

They both captioned the post: "From Day 1: Sill and Bill."

For those unversed, the show The Simple Life, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, aired for 5 seasons with around 55 episodes from 2003 to 2007.