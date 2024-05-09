John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner

The 'Grease' star Susan Buckner passed away at the age of 72

John Travolta is reminiscing over his Grease late costar Susan Buckner with an honorary note.

The 70-year-old actor took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday to pay tribute to her.

"Susan you made Grease that much more special! We will miss you!" Travolta captioned the collage photo of Buckner.

The Urban Cowday actor’s homage came a day after PEOPLE Magazine reported that the actress "died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones,” a representative for Buckner's family revealed to the publication.

"She was magic. She was my best friend. And I will miss her every day," the spokesperson said in a statement shared with CNN on Tuesday. "I was lucky I had such a lightning rod of a mother and now I have her as an angel."



Throughout Bukener’s career, she has appeared in a variety of films and TV shows. She is famously known for her part in the 1978 classic movie musical Grease, in which she played the role of Rydell High School cheerleader Patty Simcox.

Before her role as a cheerleader in Grease, she ran for a beauty contest and was crowned as Miss Washington in 1971.

Moreover, in the 1970s Buckner starred in shows like The Dean Martin Show, Police Woman and Switch and she showed her musical talent in The Brady Bunch Variety Hour in 1976.