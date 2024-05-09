Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner can be seen sitting with her daughter and boyfriend in the new teaser of the Hulu show

Kris Jenner shared terrible news regarding her health in a new trailer for the Kardashians.

In the teaser of the reality TV show’s upcoming season, the matriarch can be seen speaking to her daughters about the recent test results of her medical consultation.

“I had my scan. They found a cyst and like a little tumor,” she told Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner while sitting next to her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Taken aback by the news, Khloe can be seen sitting with a blank stare as Kendall consoles Kylie who breaks down into tears after hearing the news.

However, Kris isn’t the only one who shared her difficult health situation.

The eldest daughter of the family Kourtney Kardashian talked about her tough pregnancy journey which made her undergo emergency fetal surgery in September.

At the time, her husband Travis Barker rushed back home from his band’s European tour to be by his wife’s side.

“I had to go in for fetal surgery, which was terrifying,” Kourtney says in the clip, before claiming that her pregnancy was “the best blessing in the world” but “high-risk.”

She and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed a baby boy, named Rocky, in November, 2023.