 

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams opened the 'Eras Tour' with Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Gracie Abrams just discussed opening the North American leg of the Eras Tour with Taylor Swift.

In the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Abrams discussed how she blacked out during her set with the Lover crooner.

Explaining how that one incident in Cincinnati has stuck with her, she stated, “It will be like maybe my last memory ever. Like it’s burned,” the Stay crooner told the host, Fallon.

She continued, “A weather situation came up because even Taylor couldn’t control the sky apparently and so my set was canceled for safety reasons.”

“My set gets canceled and we were backstage in our trailer being like, ‘Oh you know bummer, but we’ll go see Fritz again or something,’” Abrams further recalled.

Gracie Abrams then explained how she blacked out during her performance, saying, “And then Taylor texted me being like, ‘Hey come out with me and do I Miss You, I’m Sorry. And so we ran it one time in her room and then did it there. It was just in the middle of her set and I blacked out the whole time.”

