Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Victoria and David Beckham’s son shared a never seen video from Victoria’s 2024 birthday bash

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Victoria and David Beckham’s son is giving fans a glimpse of a special moment from the Victoria’s 50th birthday bash.



On Wednesday, May 8, Beckham’s 19-year-old son shared a throwback video from the fashion designer’s birthday celebrated last month featuring an unseen performance of the Spice Girls.

The band members including Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Victoria Beckham reunited at the get-together on Saturday night, April 20.

"You’re welcome…,"Cruz captioned the post.



In the clip shared by Cruz, the Spice Girls can be seen singing their band’s hit song Mama meanwhile he was playing an acoustic guitar.

"Are we in tune? I'm not sure we are!" Mel B said into the microphone after her performance.



Moreover, the band of five gave a nostalgic performance of their 1997 hit single Stop later during the night which Victoria and David previously shared on their Instagram handle.

“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife,” Victoria captioned the video.

While David posted same clip with caption, "I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner."