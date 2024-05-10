Prince Harry other father came to rescue after King Charles snub

Prince Harry received special support from Mark Dyer in London this week after King Charles and Prince William snub.

The Duke of Sussex was accompanied by his father figure at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate Invictus Games 10th anniversary.

The move was prudent and pre-decided in part of Prince Harry, who wanted some support from home.

Speaking to The Mirror, expert Tom Quinn said: "Knowing his brother and father would boycott the St Paul's service for the Invictus Games, Harry made sure well in advance, that he was not going to be entirely alone.

"At the service he sat next to Mark Dyer a retired Welsh Guards officer who was a key figure in William and Harry's lives after the death of their mother. Dyer was the only strong male presence in the boys' lives while their father concentrated on his royal duties and on rehabilitating Camilla.”

"Dyer gets on with both brothers but has a soft spot for Harry who he feels is misunderstood by his family and needs a lot more support than they were ever prepared or able to give,” noted Mr Quinn.