 

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly happier than ever in Oklahoma

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Photo: Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly enjoying their low-key farm life

Spilling the beans on the private life of Blake and Gwen, an insider told Us Weekly, “Blake has a very close bond with all the boys.”

The insider privy to the outlet also established that Blake has “no regrets” about his decision to leave The Voice.

For those unversed, the 47-year-old musician stepped down from the position of the judge of the NBC competition series nearly an year ago.

Speaking of their family life, they also claimed about the doting step-father, “He loves taking them out to farm on the ranch with him, and they spend almost all of their free time together.”

“It makes Gwen feel so much joy seeing how close they all are,” they added.

A second insider also shared, “Gwen loves that the boys [now] have that experience in their childhood,” before noting, “Blake is the most supportive husband.”

The insider concluded by referring to 2024’s Coachella and remarked, “They had so much fun at Coachella. Blake thinks Gwen’s a rock star.”

