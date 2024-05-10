 

Kim Kardashian applauds son Psalm West's 'calm energy' as he turns five

Kim Kardashian shares her four kids with ex Kanye West

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Kim Kardashian applauds son Psalm West's 'calm energy' as he turns five

Kim Kardashian celebrated her son Psalm West's fifth birthday on Thursday.

On Instagram, Kim shared series of throwback photos from his childhood along with a heartfelt note.

In the caption, the SKIMS founder expressed her joy and love for her youngest child in heartfelt words.

She wrote, "My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our household lol."

"You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever," Kim added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section expressing their love for for Psalm.

Chrissy Teigen commented, "our family has so many birthdays I don’t know how I would cope!!! I freak out with just my 8 friends!! Happy birthday beautiful boy!!"

While Kim's pal, Malika wrote, "Happy birthday Psalm! Ace & I love you buddy"

More From Hollywood

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes
Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury video

Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury
Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert

Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert
Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making

Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making
Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way

Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way
Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter
Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits

Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits
Chris Pine reflects on staying strong after 'Poolman' criticism

Chris Pine reflects on staying strong after 'Poolman' criticism
Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer