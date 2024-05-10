Kim Kardashian applauds son Psalm West's 'calm energy' as he turns five

Kim Kardashian shares her four kids with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian celebrated her son Psalm West's fifth birthday on Thursday.

On Instagram, Kim shared series of throwback photos from his childhood along with a heartfelt note.

In the caption, the SKIMS founder expressed her joy and love for her youngest child in heartfelt words.

She wrote, "My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our household lol."



"You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever," Kim added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section expressing their love for for Psalm.

Chrissy Teigen commented, "our family has so many birthdays I don’t know how I would cope!!! I freak out with just my 8 friends!! Happy birthday beautiful boy!!"

While Kim's pal, Malika wrote, "Happy birthday Psalm! Ace & I love you buddy"