 

Chris Pine reflects on staying strong after 'Poolman' criticism

Chris Pine reflected on the personal growth after 'Poolman' criticism

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Chris Pine reflects on staying strong after 'Poolman' criticism

Chris Pine has recently opened up about his directorial debut, Poolman.

Despite the negative reviews, Pine described it as most significant experience of his career.

During his appearance on Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor reflected on the personal growth and resilience he gained from the project.

He said, "It’s forced me to double down on joy, as an actor… fundamentally it’s about play, right? What we do is essentially become children for hours a day and make believe.... there’s an impish quality to it that I don’t ever want to lose."

Poolman, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall, stars Pine as a pool technician in Los Angeles who stumbles upon a water heist, in a narrative that spoofs the 1974 classic Chinatown.

Reflecting on the negative reviews post-Toronto, Pine admitted to doubting the film's quality but maintained his affection for it after re-watching.

"After the reviews in Toronto I was like, maybe I did just make a pile of shit, So I went back and watched it, and I was like, I fucking love this film," he said.

More From Hollywood

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes
Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury video

Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury
Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert

Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert
Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making

Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making
Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way

Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way
Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter
Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits

Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits
Kim Kardashian applauds son Psalm West's 'calm energy' as he turns five

Kim Kardashian applauds son Psalm West's 'calm energy' as he turns five
Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer