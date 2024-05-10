 

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Prince Harry dragged for demanding to meet King Charles during UK visit 

Prince Harry has been receiving backlash for demanding his see his cancer-stricken dad King Charles upon his brief return to UK to mark the Invictus Games anniversary.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, issued a public statement following his arrival in the UK to tell the public that he would not be able to meet the monarch due to his packed schedule.

In a discussion with royal expert and biographer Angela Levin on GB News, host Tom Harwood defended the Duke, saying the King "could have made time" to see his son.

Levin disagreed with the host and said, "I really hate it when I hear people saying that. He has just been allowed to go out, he's still having a lot of care because he has cancer. And you don't do that to a King.”

"Harry's actually tried to make his visit impossible. He's done it two or three times by giving no time before he comes over, not saying when he's going to be there,” she added.

“He also keeps on saying he wants apologies before they have a proper conversation, and he often bullies his father for money."

Blaming Meghan Markle for Harry’s changed behaviour, the expert said the Duke was not like this before marrying her.

"I was with him for 15 months in 2017 to write his biography, he was lovely. He was very flexible,” she added. "But since he's got married, he is not flexible.”

“He's demanding and he gets angry and he won't give in. He won't agree to compromise." 

