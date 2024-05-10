 

Prince Harry breaks down on how he's felt in the UK for three days

Prince Harry has just shed some light on how it was like when he was in the UK

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Prince Harry finally sets the record straight on how his three day trip to the UK really went.

In relation to the time he spent in the UK, the Duke of Sussex even spoke to BBC about everything.

Highlighting it all he admitted that the experience to step back into the fold of things, at St Paul’s Cathedral was amazing.

He was even quoted saying, “it’s great.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry was in Britian for the 10th anniversary event of the Invictus Games.

At the time he attended without Meghan Markle or his children by his side. The event was also attended by only a few close figures like Princess Diana’s brother.

Shortly after that he jetted off to Nigeria where he will meet up with Meghan Markle for a cultural exchange that many royal experts are dubbing a mini royal tour.

As of right now the couple are slated to spend a full three days there.

