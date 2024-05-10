Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits

Kesha dissed Diddy during her Coachella performance while singing her hit 2009 bop 'Tik Tok'

Kesha is insisting that she will keep singing the new version of TikTok amid Diddy’s sexual assault allegations.

The 37-year-old singer spoke with TMZ while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday and declared that the “change is final.”

“Yes it will be,' the star said when asked if the change is permanent. 'The fans should learn it. I want to hear it louder than ever. I stand by that,” Kesha said.

The 37-year-old hitmaker also shared that she has not heard from the music executive regarding the diss.

“I'm not the kind of person that just shuts the f**k up. I know what I stand for. I know my integrity is rock solid so I speak the truth. And the industry can kind of like suck my d**k,” Kesha added.

Her comments come after she tweaked the lyrics of her famous bop, alongside Renee Rapp, while performing at Coachella.

She changed the line from “Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P. Diddy,” to “Wake up in the morning' like f**k P. Diddy.”

Moreover, the duo also held up their middle fingers while singing the 2009 track.

The lyrical change comes amid Diddy’s slew of sex trafficking allegations and abuse, with his Los Angeles and Miami homes recently being raided by federal agents.