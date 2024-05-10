Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco and the late John Ritter shared the screen as a father-daughter duo in the ABC sitcom '8 Simple Rules'

Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco paid homage to her sitcom dad John Ritter.



On Thursday May 9, the 38-year-old actress appeared at An Evening from the Heart, a gala presented by The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The event was organized to celebrate the life achievements of Cuoco's 8 Simple Rules... for Dating My Teenage Daughter costar Ritter and to raise money for the foundation under his name.

The Role Play actress honored the Sling Blade actor in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, "He touched a lot of lives," Cuoco said at the event.



John passed away in 2003 at the age of 54 due to the "misdiagnosed acute aortic dissection," according to the foundation's website.

Further Cuoco mentioned that she has become very close to his family, who had been "working very hard" to spread awareness of aortic dissection for more than 20 years.



"I will do anything for his wife and his kids," Cuoco says. "And I'm so really very proud to be here and honoring him."

Alongside her, other celebrities also attended the event include Holly Robinson Peete, and Cheri Oteri to raise funds for the organization.

Additionally, Ritter's wife Amy Yasbeck Ritter laid the foundation of The John Ritter Foundation to "spread awareness of aortic health and prevent unnecessary suffering through genetic research, widespread education, and radical advocacy," according to the website.

It is pertinent to mention that Cuoca and Ritter played the role of father and daughter as Paul and Bridget Hennessy respectively in the 2002 drama 8 Simple Rules for two seasons.