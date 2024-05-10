Fans left complaining after Morgan Wallen, Post Malone drop long-awaited duet

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone have dropped their highly anticipated duet 'I Had Some Help'

Country music icon Morgan Wallen has released a collab song with versatile hip hop artist Post Malone, but fans have one common complaint about the song.

The duo dropped their song, named I Had Some Help, on May 10, with a video soon to follow it. The country-pop song features lyrics about a breakup, with the duo singing lyrics like: “I had some help/It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself/Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf.”

The Fortnight singer first teased the song with a 17-second clip on TikTok in April leaving fans in a frenzy as they waited for the song to drop.

Following that, Malone joined Wallen for his headline set at the Stagecoach festival and the duo performed the song for the first time.

This comes after Malone’s hit collab Fortnight with pop icon Taylor Swift for her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. The Circles rapper also appeared in the video for the hit song.

Malone is primarily known for rap, but is considered a versatile artist, dabbling in pop and now country music as well. Per Billboard, he teased a country album on a Twitch livestream, saying, “Country record is coming. I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville. It’s so f---ing sick, but it’s not out.”