 

Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making

The film Orlando Bloom disliked collected $133.3 million domestically and $497.4 million worldwide

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making

Orlando Bloom is known for his blockbuster movies including Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean but there is one big movie that he disliked.

In a latest interview with Vogue, the British actor candidly revealed about a movie he did not enjoy while filming.

During the conversation, he was questioned if he could recall the various dialogues from his movies.

He was given a line from a movie that grossed nearly $500 million worldwide at the time of its release, but he was unable to recall the title.

After realizing the movie, he confessed, “I think I just blanked that movie out of my brain, by the way.”

The movie was the summer blockbuster, Troy released in 2004 in which Bloom starred alongside Brad Pitt.

“So many people love that movie, but for me, playing that character was just like,” said the 47-year-old actor, adding, “Am I allowed to say all these things? I didn't want to do the movie. I didn't want to play this character.”

Further, he told the publication, “The movie was great. It was Brad (Pitt) and it was Eric (Bana) and it was Peter O'Toole and I'm like, "How am I going to play this character? It was completely against everything I had felt in my being.”

Moreover, the film was written by Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff.

More From Hollywood

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes
Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury video

Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury
Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert

Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert
Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way

Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way
Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter
Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits

Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits
Chris Pine reflects on staying strong after 'Poolman' criticism

Chris Pine reflects on staying strong after 'Poolman' criticism
Kim Kardashian applauds son Psalm West's 'calm energy' as he turns five

Kim Kardashian applauds son Psalm West's 'calm energy' as he turns five
Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer