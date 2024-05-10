Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making

The film Orlando Bloom disliked collected $133.3 million domestically and $497.4 million worldwide

Orlando Bloom is known for his blockbuster movies including Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean but there is one big movie that he disliked.

In a latest interview with Vogue, the British actor candidly revealed about a movie he did not enjoy while filming.

During the conversation, he was questioned if he could recall the various dialogues from his movies.

He was given a line from a movie that grossed nearly $500 million worldwide at the time of its release, but he was unable to recall the title.

After realizing the movie, he confessed, “I think I just blanked that movie out of my brain, by the way.”

The movie was the summer blockbuster, Troy released in 2004 in which Bloom starred alongside Brad Pitt.

“So many people love that movie, but for me, playing that character was just like,” said the 47-year-old actor, adding, “Am I allowed to say all these things? I didn't want to do the movie. I didn't want to play this character.”

Further, he told the publication, “The movie was great. It was Brad (Pitt) and it was Eric (Bana) and it was Peter O'Toole and I'm like, "How am I going to play this character? It was completely against everything I had felt in my being.”

Moreover, the film was written by Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff.