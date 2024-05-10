 

Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy on Instagram

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert

Selena Gomez is seemingly finding it difficult to process the pregnancy announcement of Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The celebrity couple took to their Instagram and shared a video of themselves renewing vows while announcing pregnancy with their first child.

Before Justin married Hailey in 2018, he dated the Rare Beauty founder for eight years from 2010 until 2018.

In the middle of their on and off romance, he had a brief fling with Hailey but got back with Selena again.

However, he called it quits with the Single Soon hitmaker the same year he got married to the Rhode founder.

A senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body told Mirror that it’s generally tough to forget about your first love.

“First, love is the deepest and the most enduring. No one loves as profoundly, as committed or whole-heartedly as the first love,” she said.

Sally added, "Nothing is potentially as poignant or painful as seeing your first love move on with someone else. Even though you can wish them well and be happy with how your romantic life is playing out, there will be touch points of pain as you watch events from the sidelines of your ex’s life."

More From Hollywood

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes
Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury video

Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury
Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making

Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making
Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way

Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way
Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter
Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits

Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits
Chris Pine reflects on staying strong after 'Poolman' criticism

Chris Pine reflects on staying strong after 'Poolman' criticism
Kim Kardashian applauds son Psalm West's 'calm energy' as he turns five

Kim Kardashian applauds son Psalm West's 'calm energy' as he turns five
Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer