Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy on Instagram

Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert

Selena Gomez is seemingly finding it difficult to process the pregnancy announcement of Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The celebrity couple took to their Instagram and shared a video of themselves renewing vows while announcing pregnancy with their first child.

Before Justin married Hailey in 2018, he dated the Rare Beauty founder for eight years from 2010 until 2018.

In the middle of their on and off romance, he had a brief fling with Hailey but got back with Selena again.

However, he called it quits with the Single Soon hitmaker the same year he got married to the Rhode founder.

A senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body told Mirror that it’s generally tough to forget about your first love.

“First, love is the deepest and the most enduring. No one loves as profoundly, as committed or whole-heartedly as the first love,” she said.

Sally added, "Nothing is potentially as poignant or painful as seeing your first love move on with someone else. Even though you can wish them well and be happy with how your romantic life is playing out, there will be touch points of pain as you watch events from the sidelines of your ex’s life."