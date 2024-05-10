 

Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury

Victoria Beckham dishes new details about her foot injury

May 10, 2024

Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury

Victoria Beckham recently shared updates about her foot injury.

For those unfamiliar, the legendary fashion designer injured her foot during a workout session on Valentine's Day, 2024.  

Then, the mother of four wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!," along with a capture of her putting ice on her foot.

Mocking his wife at that time, her husband David Beckham also commented, “How big is your toe? Wow, I never noticed that before.”

Later, he solemnly provided an update on the severity of Victoria’s injury by sharing a picture of her foot strapped up in a black medical boot.

“Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break,” he captioned the post with a sad emoji.

Recently, the fashion designer took to Instagram and revealed in a footage, "Ok, really exciting news. “

She went on to disclose, “I'm walking without my boot and crutches. My foot is finally better.”

“I am so happy to be out of those leggings and into my denim," Victoria concluded.  

