 

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share two daughters

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Photo: Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling made an adorable statement yet hilarious about his reported wife Eva Mendes.

For those unfamiliar, The Fall Guy actor has been in a relationship with the Ghost rider actress since 2011 after the two met at the filming of The Place Beyond the Pines.

The celebrity couple has been going strong ever since and also share a brood of two daughters. 

The actor recently sat down for a candid chat on the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During this show, the 43-year-old participated in a question-and-answer segment, in which the show host asked Ryan to "describe the rest of your life in five words."

After taking a while, Ryan answered, "Run It By Eva First" as he counted the five words on his fingers.

Following Ryan’s remark, the crowd burst into applause for the doting husband, who does not shy away from accepting how much his family influences his decisions.

Previously, in a chat with WSJ Magazine, Ryan confessed, "I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place."

"This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first," he maintained at that time.  

