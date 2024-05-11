Jelly Roll's wife makes shock admission about her ex

Bunnie XO recalled memories with her ex on the latest episode of her podcast

Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, just recalled the relationship dynamics and the death of her late ex, Tony.



In the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the 44-year-old spoke to medium Tyler Henry, who connected her with an ex-boyfriend named Tony.

The clip shared by Bunnie via her official TikTok account showed Henry felt a connection of hers to someone named Frank before stating that the presence was surrounded by themes of “marriage” and “joy.”

“The way I want to word this — if there’s anybody who has passed, who loved you a hell of a lot, and you maybe could’ve seen a romantic future, but it wasn’t the right time or the right place,” Henry told the Son of a Sinner crooner’s wife.

“Probably my ex Tony,” replied Bunnie.

“It just hit me right now. When Tony was dying, I was with Frankie, and we went to his bedside, and I could see Tony. I knew he was already dead. My ex had smoked fake weed, and it sent him into cardiac arrest, and he died," she added as she understood why the connection to Frank was picked up.