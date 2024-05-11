Taylor Swift gives sweet nods to Travis Kelce at 'Eras Tour' performance

Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her 'Eras Tour' on May 9, 2024

Taylor Swift just continued her tradition of paying sweet nods to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during her Eras Tour concerts.



On May 9, 2024, the songstress kicked off the European leg of her successful world tour by performing the first out of four nights in Paris.

Swift surprised fans with plenty of changes which included new outfits and an altered setlist for the tour featuring tracks from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19.

In a fan recorded video uploaded on TikTok, the user created a montage of different clips from the latest Paris concert by Swift along with her moments during multiple Kansas City Chiefs games the artist attended to support Kelce.

Taylor Swift and her dancers could be seen sitting on bleachers-like steps performing the choreography for the song, So High School and at one-point even performed a strikingly similar “swag surf” dance move.

“All the references in So High School at the Eras Tour,” the fan wrote the caption across the video.