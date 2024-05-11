 

Taylor Swift gives sweet nods to Travis Kelce at 'Eras Tour' performance

Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her 'Eras Tour' on May 9, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Taylor Swift just continued her tradition of paying sweet nods to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during her Eras Tour concerts.

On May 9, 2024, the songstress kicked off the European leg of her successful world tour by performing the first out of four nights in Paris.

Swift surprised fans with plenty of changes which included new outfits and an altered setlist for the tour featuring tracks from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19.

In a fan recorded video uploaded on TikTok, the user created a montage of different clips from the latest Paris concert by Swift along with her moments during multiple Kansas City Chiefs games the artist attended to support Kelce.

Taylor Swift and her dancers could be seen sitting on bleachers-like steps performing the choreography for the song, So High School and at one-point even performed a strikingly similar “swag surf” dance move.

“All the references in So High School at the Eras Tour,” the fan wrote the caption across the video.

More From Hollywood

Brittany Mahomes gives insights into 'simple' skincare routine video

Brittany Mahomes gives insights into 'simple' skincare routine
Jelly Roll's wife makes shock admission about her ex video

Jelly Roll's wife makes shock admission about her ex
Tate McRae gushes over ‘girlfriend' Olivia Rodrigo video

Tate McRae gushes over ‘girlfriend' Olivia Rodrigo
Travis Kelce and Nash-Betts enjoy grooving at the set of 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce and Nash-Betts enjoy grooving at the set of 'Grotesquerie'
Miranda Cosgrove reveals stalker experience made her stop 'feeling safe'

Miranda Cosgrove reveals stalker experience made her stop 'feeling safe'
Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes
Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury video

Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury
Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert

Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert
Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making

Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making
Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way

Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way
Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter
Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits

Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits