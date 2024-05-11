Miranda Cosgrove reveals stalker experience made her stop 'feeling safe'

Miranda Cosgrove recalled traumatic experiences she has had with a stalker

Miranda Cosgrove just discussed a rather traumatic experience she had with a stalker.

In a conversation with Bustle, the Nickelodeon child star recalled a 2016 incident where a stalker had turned her front yard into a crime scene.

The man, lit himself on fire and then fatally shot himself at Cosgrove’s home, however, the now 30-year-old actress revealed that she was not home at that time.

Additionally, this was not the first time she had experienced a terrifying stalking experience.

The same man had previously shot at a woman that resembled Cosgrove when she drove past her home.

“This girl came up to me, and she was like, ‘I didn’t know if I should tell you this here or how to say this, but I’m actually the girl that was at your house that got shot at,’” The iCarly alum stated, as she recalled meeting the girl.

“That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much. I just don’t feel super safe in that house. For two years after it happened, I wouldn’t really stay there,” Miranda Cosgrove concluded, revealing how the experiences had affected her.