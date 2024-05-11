 

Miranda Cosgrove reveals stalker experience made her stop 'feeling safe'

Miranda Cosgrove recalled traumatic experiences she has had with a stalker

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Miranda Cosgrove reveals stalker experience made her stop 'feeling safe'

Miranda Cosgrove just discussed a rather traumatic experience she had with a stalker.

In a conversation with Bustle, the Nickelodeon child star recalled a 2016 incident where a stalker had turned her front yard into a crime scene.

The man, lit himself on fire and then fatally shot himself at Cosgrove’s home, however, the now 30-year-old actress revealed that she was not home at that time.

Additionally, this was not the first time she had experienced a terrifying stalking experience.

The same man had previously shot at a woman that resembled Cosgrove when she drove past her home.

“This girl came up to me, and she was like, ‘I didn’t know if I should tell you this here or how to say this, but I’m actually the girl that was at your house that got shot at,’” The iCarly alum stated, as she recalled meeting the girl.

“That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much. I just don’t feel super safe in that house. For two years after it happened, I wouldn’t really stay there,” Miranda Cosgrove concluded, revealing how the experiences had affected her.

More From Hollywood

Brittany Mahomes gives insights into 'simple' skincare routine video

Brittany Mahomes gives insights into 'simple' skincare routine
Jelly Roll's wife makes shock admission about her ex video

Jelly Roll's wife makes shock admission about her ex
Tate McRae gushes over ‘girlfriend' Olivia Rodrigo video

Tate McRae gushes over ‘girlfriend' Olivia Rodrigo
Travis Kelce and Nash-Betts enjoy grooving at the set of 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce and Nash-Betts enjoy grooving at the set of 'Grotesquerie'
Taylor Swift gives sweet nods to Travis Kelce at 'Eras Tour' performance

Taylor Swift gives sweet nods to Travis Kelce at 'Eras Tour' performance
Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling makes adorable yet hilarious comment about Eva Mendes
Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury video

Victoria Beckham updates fans over foot injury
Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert

Justin, Hailey Bieber's pregnancy 'tough' on Selena Gomez: Expert
Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making

Orlando Bloom opens up about THIS big film he hated making
Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way

Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way
Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter

Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute to her late costar John Ritter
Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits

Kesha sticks to tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics amid Diddy's SA lawsuits