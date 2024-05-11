Travis Kelce and Nash-Betts enjoy grooving at the set of 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce and Niecy Nash-Betts are set to appear in the upcoming series 'Grotesquerie'

Niecy Nash-Betts just took Travis Kelce on board to show off some dance movies on the set of the upcoming FX series, Grotesquerie.



While on the set of Ryan Murphy's latest project, the Emmy-winning actress took to her official Instagram account to upload a fun video on May 10, 2024.

The reel featured a series of clips together where the Grotesquerie crew could be seen busting out their best dance moves for NFL star, Kelce, to take to the football field.

Nash-Betts also demonstrated her impeccable moves which also included her doing an impression of Lil Kim.

She then turned the camera around towards the 34-year-old athlete and asked what he thought of the group's dance-off and which one was his favorite.

"Oh man, I can't even tell you what half of them was called, but I might have to hit the Lil Kim,” Kelce said as he and Nash-Betts then performed the dance move together in the ending seconds of the clip.

"Don’t be fooled by the video…. We are working hard for @ryanmurphyproductions,In between shots is another story. @killatrav our crew has got your back!. #SetLife #Grotesquerie #ComingSoon #LilKim," she captioned the video.

To which Travis Kelce commented, "Im goin to be showing out this year!!"